Cooper Kupp Named Super Bowl MVP After Rams Beat Bengals For Title

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp put together an incredible 2021 campaign and ended it by being named Super Bowl MVP after Los Angeles earned a 23-20 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Kupp recorded eight catches on 10 targets for 92 yards and two of the team’s three touchdowns.

Kupp entered the game with 6-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl MVP behind only Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odell Beckham Jr. recorded the other Rams’ touchdown to give the squad an early 7-0 lead.

