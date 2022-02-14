Rams Win Second Super Bowl Title With 23-20 Victory Over Bengals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Rams are your Super Bowl LVI champions.

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to just their second title in franchise history with a 23-20 victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The win is the first for Stafford, who is in his first season with the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

The Rams jumped out to an early lead when Odell Beckham Jr. found the end zone with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter, and they limited the Bengals to a field goal in the frame. Cooper Kupp made it a 13-3 game with 12:51 left in the second quarter, but Bengals’ Tee Higgins inched Cincinnati closer with a six-yard score from running back Joe Mixon heading into halftime.

Beckham departed the game in the second quarter after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.

Higgins was the hero again for the Bengals as he scored to give Cincinnati its first lead of the game early in the third quarter on an impressive 75-yard score. An Evan McPherson field goal made it 20-13, but Rams kicker Matt Gay hit a 41-yarder to make it a four-point game nearing the fourth quarter.

That score remained for the majority of the fourth quarter, but Kupp scored a last-second touchdown to give LA the 23-20 victory.

For his efforts, Kupp was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He finished with 92 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions (10 targets).