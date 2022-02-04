Grant Williams Calls For NBA To Name Jaylen Brown All-Star Replacement

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown was not named to the NBA’s initial Eastern Conference All-Star Team on Thursday when the league announced reserves.

Teammate Jayson Tatum became the youngest player in Boston Celtics history to earn the honor, but Brown did not make the cut in back-to-back seasons.

But there’s still a chance, and Grant Williams is trying to lobby for it.

“Everyone spam Jaylen Brown and tag NBA and let’s make him an all star!! KD isn’t playing and he’s the most deserving!!” Williams tweeted after selections were announced.

Brown appreciated the support from his teammate.

“Everyone needs a friend like Grant lol,” Brown said in a quote-Tweet.

Though Kevin Durant is a captain, he will be replaced due to injury with NBA commissioner Adam Silver choosing who slides in from the Eastern Conference.