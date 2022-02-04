Jayson Tatum Made Celtics History With Third Straight All-Star Selection

Tatum now is a three-time All-Star

by

Jayson Tatum just did something no other Boston Celtic has done.

For a team that throughout its long history has had players like Bill Russell, Larry Bird and Paul Pierce just to name a few, it’s difficult to find something that’s never been done. But Tatum found a way.

The NBA All-Star reserves were announced Thursday night and Tatum earned a spot on the squad for the third straight year. At 23-years-old Tatum now is the youngest player in Celtics history to be selected to three All-Star games.

Tatum made his first All-Star team during 2019-20 season and has made it each year since. Fellow Boston star Jaylen Brown made it with him last season, but wasn’t as fortunate this year, but teammate Grant Williams is trying to do something about that.

More NBA:

Grant Williams Calls For NBA To Name Jaylen Brown All-Star Replacement
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Previous Article

Here Are Seven Best Moments From 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Next Article

Grant Williams Calls For NBA To Name Jaylen Brown All-Star Replacement

Picked For You

Related