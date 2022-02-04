Jayson Tatum Made Celtics History With Third Straight All-Star Selection

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum just did something no other Boston Celtic has done.

For a team that throughout its long history has had players like Bill Russell, Larry Bird and Paul Pierce just to name a few, it’s difficult to find something that’s never been done. But Tatum found a way.

The NBA All-Star reserves were announced Thursday night and Tatum earned a spot on the squad for the third straight year. At 23-years-old Tatum now is the youngest player in Celtics history to be selected to three All-Star games.

Youngest player in franchise history to be an #NBAAllStar 3 times ???? pic.twitter.com/mWKqSKNWUa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 4, 2022

Tatum made his first All-Star team during 2019-20 season and has made it each year since. Fellow Boston star Jaylen Brown made it with him last season, but wasn’t as fortunate this year, but teammate Grant Williams is trying to do something about that.