How Cowboys Benefitted From Dolphins Hiring Of Coach Mike McDaniel

There was a time not long ago where it appeared the Dallas Cowboys could enter the 2022 campaign without either of the coordinators that served under head coach Mike McCarthy this past season.

The Cowboys received confirmation that won’t be the case on Sunday, though, as the Dolphins officially hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as Miami’s next head coach.

How does that impact Dallas, who is in a completely different conference with very little translating between the NFC East Cowboys and AFC East Dolphins?

Simply put, the Cowboys benefitted because offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will remain in Dallas after reportedly being the other finalist for the Dolphins head coaching position. Moore, who has served as offensive coordinator under former head coach Jason Garrett and now McCarthy, will enter his fourth season on the headset.

The Cowboys ranked first in the league in points scored this season and finished sixth in the category during Moore’s first stint as offensive coordinator. Dallas, of course, has failed to capitalize on its offensive talent — Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott — most recently with a divisional-round loss to McDaniel and the 49ers.

Additionally, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who previously was in the running for a few head coaching jobs, will return to the Cowboys. Quinn told the organization he would be returning a few weeks before Sunday’s development.

It means the Cowboys, who could have lost both coordinators to head coaching positions this offseason, will have both returning under McCarthy.