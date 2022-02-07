Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson Pose For Photo At 2022 Pro Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson reunited at the 2022 Pro Bowl, and there was photo evidence of the interaction that New England Patriots fans will love.

Gilmore, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers midway through the season, was named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. His former teammate — and the heir apparent to the No. 1 cornerback position in New England — was one of three Patriots players voted to the All-Star game.

The pair were teammates from the time Jackson joined the NFL in 2018 up until Gilmore’s trade.

After the AFC bested the NFC, 41-35, Gilmore posted a photo with Jackson on Instagram as part of a montage that also included photos with his NFC teammates, as well as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

“Elite company at the 2022 Pro bowl,” Gilmore captioned the set.

The photos got lots of love in the comments section, including from Patriots corner Jalen Mills, who wrote “DAWGZ” with a fire emoji.