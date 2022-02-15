James Harden Explains Why He Wanted Trade From Nets To 76ers

NESN Logo Sign In

If James Harden had it his way, he never would have made a pit stop in Brooklyn last year.

Harden was the centerpiece of a four-team deal in January 2021 when he moved on from the Rockets to join the Nets. But the 10-time All-Star’s Brooklyn tenure ultimately lasted just 80 games, as he was dealt by the Nets to the 76ers in the lead-up to last Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Harden explained why he wanted to relocate to Philadelphia.

“Originally when I was going through everything I was going through, you know, in Houston, Philly was my first choice,” Harden said, per a clip shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It just didn’t happen. Details — I don’t really want to get into the Brooklyn situation. I just knew for a very long time that this was a perfect fit. Obviously you got the best big man in the league in Joel and obviously the coaching. From top to bottom, it made sense. I’m just happy and blessed that I’m here. As Doc (Rivers) and everybody knows and everybody wants is to win and be the last team standing. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Unfortunately for Sixers fans, they’ll have to continue to be patient as they await Harden’s debut with his new team. The 2018 NBA MVP won’t appear in a game for Philadelphia until after this weekend’s All-Star break.