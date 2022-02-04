Jayson Tatum Named NBA All-Star For Third Straight Season

NESN Logo Sign In

A handful of players have been recognized for their play in the first half of the season.

And for the third straight season, Jayson Tatum has been named an All-Star.

The NBA on Thursday announced reserves for the 2022 All-Star Game for the Eastern and Western Conferences, making Tatum the youngest player in franchise history to receive the honor three times.

EAST

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls*

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks*

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets*

Giannis Antetokounmpo*

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

WEST

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors*

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies*

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors*

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets*

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Starters *

Of note, Green announced he would not play in the All-Star Game, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver will chose a replacement.