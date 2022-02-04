Jayson Tatum Named NBA All-Star For Third Straight Season

A handful of players have been recognized for their play in the first half of the season.
And for the third straight season, Jayson Tatum has been named an All-Star.
The NBA on Thursday announced reserves for the 2022 All-Star Game for the Eastern and Western Conferences, making Tatum the youngest player in franchise history to receive the honor three times.
EAST
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls*
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks*
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets*
Giannis Antetokounmpo*
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
WEST
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors*
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies*
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors*
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets*
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Starters *
Of note, Green announced he would not play in the All-Star Game, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver will chose a replacement.