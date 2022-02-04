2022 Olympics: Men’s Hockey Odds, Team USA Preliminary Round Schedule
Team USA begins play on Feb. 10
The 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies are Friday, though some sports, such as curling, began action already. Fans of men’s hockey, however, will have to wait another week for things to get going, with preliminary round play opening on Wednesday.
Team USA opens its slate against China. It rounds out the schedule with games that should be at least a bit more competitive against Canada and Germany.
The Americans are carrying their youngest roster in nearly three decades, with the group mostly consisting of collegiate players and former professionals after the NHL decided to forbid players from participating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That certainly is factoring in to the expectations, with Team USA currently listed at 16-to-1 to take home the gold medal at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee is the favorite at +150, with a 25-player roster that consists of current KHL players.
Here’s a look at what is on tap for Team USA, as well as gold medal odds for every team in the tournament.
Team USA Preliminary Round Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 10: USA vs. China (8:10 a.m. ET)
Friday, Feb. 11: Canada vs. USA (11:10 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Germany (8:10 a.m.)
All USA preliminary round games will be broadcast on USA Network.
2022 Olympics Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Odds
ROC +150
Finland +450
Sweden +550
Canada +700
Czech Republic +900
Switzerland +1400
USA +1600
Germany +2000
Slovakia +5000
Latvia +10000
Denmark +10000
China +70000