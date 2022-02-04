2022 Olympics: Men’s Hockey Odds, Team USA Preliminary Round Schedule Team USA begins play on Feb. 10 by Jenna Ciccotelli 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies are Friday, though some sports, such as curling, began action already. Fans of men’s hockey, however, will have to wait another week for things to get going, with preliminary round play opening on Wednesday.

Team USA opens its slate against China. It rounds out the schedule with games that should be at least a bit more competitive against Canada and Germany.

The Americans are carrying their youngest roster in nearly three decades, with the group mostly consisting of collegiate players and former professionals after the NHL decided to forbid players from participating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That certainly is factoring in to the expectations, with Team USA currently listed at 16-to-1 to take home the gold medal at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee is the favorite at +150, with a 25-player roster that consists of current KHL players.

Here’s a look at what is on tap for Team USA, as well as gold medal odds for every team in the tournament.

Team USA Preliminary Round Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 10: USA vs. China (8:10 a.m. ET)

Friday, Feb. 11: Canada vs. USA (11:10 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Germany (8:10 a.m.)

All USA preliminary round games will be broadcast on USA Network.

2022 Olympics Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Odds

ROC +150

Finland +450

Sweden +550

Canada +700

Czech Republic +900

Switzerland +1400

USA +1600

Germany +2000

Slovakia +5000

Latvia +10000

Denmark +10000

China +70000