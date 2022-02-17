NFL Rumors: Here’s 49ers’ Asking Price For Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

We know the 49ers are going to trade Jimmy Garoppolo this NFL offseason, but there still is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback’s situation.

For starters, it’s unclear where Garoppolo will fall on the power ranking of signal-callers available for trade this spring. The 30-year-old potentially could enter the new league year as the most coveted QB on the market, but that would change in a hurry if Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and/or Russell Wilson are shopped.

Thus, it’s surely tough to gauge what San Francisco might be able to acquire in a Garoppolo deal. ESPN’s Niners reporter Nick Wagoner took his best swing at projecting the team’s asking price in a column published Thursday.

“The 49ers would like to get at least one Day 2 draft pick (this year or next) for Garoppolo, along with something else,” Wagoner wrote. “And that’s with the idea that if a couple of the other big names on this list don’t move, Garoppolo could be the best available option on the market. It helps the Niners’ cause that there are teams in position to win now that have a need at quarterback, and that the draft class appears light on instant starters.

“The Niners also know the biggest potential roadblock for a good return is Garoppolo’s contract. It has just one year remaining with a $25.55 million cap charge for an acquiring team. That means an extension is all but certain to make Garoppolo fit this year (to soften that number). And that means he could have more say in his destination and, potentially, put a limit on what the Niners can fetch for him.”

What teams potentially could enter the Jimmy G sweepstakes? Wagoner earlier in the month highlighted the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as possible landing spots.