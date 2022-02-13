Tom Brady-Less Bucs Reportedly Mulling Runs At These Star Quarterbacks

If Tom Brady stays retired — and that apparently is a big “if” — the Bucs reportedly might swing big at the quarterback position.
Tampa Bay still has one of the best rosters in the NFL, and a high-end quarterback could help the Buccaneers remain contenders in a post-Brady world. Two stars they might consider pursuing: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and controversial Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Watson, still facing roughly two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct, remains intent on forcing a trade out of Houston. Wilson’s situation in Seattle remains tough to get a read on, but multiple reports indicate the star quarterback would be open to a trade.
“If (Brady doesn’t return), the Bucs have shifted their focus to other veteran QBs who could be available via trade,” Rapoport and Pelissero reported Sunday morning. “Sources say they’re doing extensive homework on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and are one of multiple teams expected to explore a potential trade for Russell Wilson, though the Seahawks have given no indication they’ll deal him.”
Watson and Wilson both have no-trade clauses in their contracts. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times also offered his take on the Wilson rumors.
As for internal options, the Bucs have 2011 first-round pick Blaine Gabbert on the roster, though he has not proven to be anything more than a backup. Tampa also could turn to youngster Kyle Trask, who was taken with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Of course, there also is free agency to consider. One player who might be worth keeping an eye on: Jameis Winston, who began his career with the Bucs before spending his last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
