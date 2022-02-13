Tom Brady-Less Bucs Reportedly Mulling Runs At These Star Quarterbacks

NESN Logo Sign In

If Tom Brady stays retired — and that apparently is a big “if” — the Bucs reportedly might swing big at the quarterback position.

Tampa Bay still has one of the best rosters in the NFL, and a high-end quarterback could help the Buccaneers remain contenders in a post-Brady world. Two stars they might consider pursuing: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and controversial Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Watson, still facing roughly two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct, remains intent on forcing a trade out of Houston. Wilson’s situation in Seattle remains tough to get a read on, but multiple reports indicate the star quarterback would be open to a trade.

“If (Brady doesn’t return), the Bucs have shifted their focus to other veteran QBs who could be available via trade,” Rapoport and Pelissero reported Sunday morning. “Sources say they’re doing extensive homework on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and are one of multiple teams expected to explore a potential trade for Russell Wilson, though the Seahawks have given no indication they’ll deal him.”

Watson and Wilson both have no-trade clauses in their contracts. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times also offered his take on the Wilson rumors.

#Bucs will explore what seems like insurmountable compensation to trade for Russell Wilson, among others. Wilson has a no-trade clause and sounds like a man not planning to leave the Seahawks. Wants to win 3 more Super Bowls there. https://t.co/JggRJJVU25 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 13, 2022

As for internal options, the Bucs have 2011 first-round pick Blaine Gabbert on the roster, though he has not proven to be anything more than a backup. Tampa also could turn to youngster Kyle Trask, who was taken with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.