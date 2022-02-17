Minnesota Vikings Appear Committed to Quarterback Kirk Cousins for 2022 NFL Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings appear committed to Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

From NFL Now: It doesn't appear that #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is going anywhere in 2022. pic.twitter.com/LU1eBxN3tx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2022

Cousins is entering the final year of a two-year, $66 million contract he signed in March of 2020, which will see the 33-year-old earn a base salary of $35 million.

His contract situation, in addition to the hiring of new head coach Kevin O’Connell, has raised speculation on whether the Vikings organization will look to trade the three-time Pro Bowler. But, as Rapoport notes, that scenario seems unlikely – at least for now.

This past season saw Cousins throw for over 4000 yards, to go along with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. However, Minnesota finished with a mere 8-9 record, missing out on the postseason for the third time in Cousins’ four years with the team.

Assuming a trade does not occur, management could add an extra year or two onto the quarterback’s current deal to avoid a scenario in which he hits the open market.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Vikings Super Bowl odds at +3,300.