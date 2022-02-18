NFL Rumors: What Forced Sale Of Dolphins Could Mean For Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady pretty much has owned the Dolphins dating back to 2001. The future Hall of Fame quarterback boasts a 24-12 record against Miami over the course of his storied career.

And as the Fins attempt to clean up the mess within the organization, Brady ultimately could literally own the franchise.

A minority stake, that is. Stephen Ross could be forced to sell the team in wake of allegations made by former head coach Brian Flores, and Bruce Beal is the most likely candidate to take over as owner in such a scenario, according to Pro Football Talk. Should Beal assume the title, he potentially could give Brady a call to talk business.

“Regardless of when Beal gets the team, one name to watch will be Tom Brady,” Mike Florio wrote. “There’s a lingering belief that Beal’s acquisition of the Dolphins would be followed by Beal selling a sliver of it to Brady. As Brady’s fortune continues to grow, he could potentially secure controlling ownership of the Dolphins or maybe buy some other team.”

It would be a practical business move for Brady, who reportedly made a nine-figure purchase for a home in Miami not too long ago. Ownership also would allow Brady to stay in the sport he loves once he finally decides to stop playing.

Fins fans spent decades rooting against TB12, but one has to imagine they’d be pretty pumped if he attached himself to the organization.