Patrice Bergeron Injury: Bruce Cassidy Offers Latest On Bruins Captain

The Boston Bruins were dealt a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, but what made it a bit tougher to swallow was the fact that captain Patrice Bergeron exited the game midway through the third period and did not return.

Bergeron left Tuesday’s game with 11:16 left in regulation after being hit into the boards by Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby. Bergeron went down hard, looked to hit his head on the way down, and never returned to the game.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was asked about Bergeron after the 4-2 defeat and, while he hadn’t talked with the forward, offered a bit of an update.

“Upper body, Cassidy said on a postgame video conference. “I don’t know if the concussion guy took him out the way he went into the boards. I wouldn’t be surprised. When you’re down like that, that’s typically what happens. I did not speak to him. He did not come back to the bench. I went in the training room, he wasn’t there so that’s about all I got for right now. Hopefully he’s OK.”

The Bruins return to the ice Thursday at TD Garden when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. It wouldn’t be a major surprise to see Boston without Brad Marchand after the winger was ejected from Tuesday’s game after an altercation with Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry. Bergeron’s absence would further impact Boston’s top line and greater group.