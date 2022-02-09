Dominant Harvard Top Line Led Charge In Women’s Beanpot Win

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Anne Bloomer, Kristin Della Rovere and Becca Gilmore are just making up for lost time for Harvard.

The trio forms the top line for the Crimson, with Della Rovere centering Bloomer on the left wing and Gilmore on the right. After two Beanpot tournament games, which led to Harvard hoisting the Beanpot trophy for the first time since 2015, it’s clear they are one of the most dangerous lines in college hockey. But they are just now re-emerging as a unit after head coach Katey Stone decided to shuffle the lines a bit in December and January.

Bloomer and Gilmore bounced between the first and second lines, while Brooke Jovanovich and Keely Moy — who currently is with Team Switzerland at the 2022 Beijing Olympics — replaced them on the top line.

After last week’s semifinal game, Stone joked that the group “didn’t like that (shuffling) very much,” so she swapped them back in mid-January. It’s safe to say that decision has paid off.

Entering Tuesday’s finale, the three totaled 91 points — more than 41% of the Crimson’s total offense. Throughout the Beanpot, they scored 11 points.

“I think we’re all great players and we find each other really well,” said Della Rovere, who logged two goals in the title game and another in the semifinal. “It’s taken a few games but our chemistry is just unstoppable right now. It’s a lot of fun. It’s really exciting for all of us.”

Bloomer was responsible for two goals in the semifinal, one of which was assisted by Gilmore.