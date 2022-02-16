Tom Brady Has Self-Deprecating Joke Amid Matthew Stafford’s Super Bowl Parade

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady recently celebrated the one year anniversary of the day he drank one to many margaritas during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade, and he wanted to pass along one lesson he learned to recent Super Bowl LVI champion Matthew Stafford.

Stafford, who was celebrating the organization’s title with a victory parade Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, clearly was enjoying himself with fellow Rams teammates and his wife, Kelly Stafford. Well, those images must have brought Brady back to one year prior.

“Mix in a water Matt … trust me,” Brady tweeted humorously Wednesday.

On the bright side, at least Stafford won’t be able to throw the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another.