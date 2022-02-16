Bruce Cassidy Speaks Highly Of Chemistry Between Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s clear that Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark are close, and it’s a chemistry coach Bruce Cassidy believes the Bruins tandem built rather quickly.

Without a clear-cut No. 1 goalie on the Black and Gold, Swayman and Ullmark have been splitting time all season. Tuukka Rask re-signing with the Bruins put a halt to that briefly before lingering effects from his hip surgery forced the veteran to retire after 15 seasons.

Rask’s return in no way derailed Swayman’s development, considering the rookie still was getting plenty of reps in Providence and was slotted right back into NHL action last after Rask’s announcement.

But it’s been clear since the beginning of the season that Swayman and Ullmark have a strong relationship, even engaging in a postgame hug that fans seem to love.

After Wednesday’s practice, Cassidy spoke to the chemistry both Swayman and Ullmark have with each other, and had with Rask.

“Sway, I can speak for him because I saw him with Rask last year, he gets along with everybody. I think that’s just his personality,” Cassidy told reporters, per team-provided video. “He’s an inner-drive competition guy, he wants to be better than you, whoever that tandem is. But he’s not going to dislike you as person while he’s doing it. I think that’s a great attribute. Sway, he’s just a nice kid.