Why ESPN Believes Bruins Have Reason For Optimism Ahead Of Stretch Run

The Boston Bruins deserve loads of credit for the resilience they’ve shown in 2021-22.

The longest losing streak the Bruins have endured this season is just two games. As ESPN’s Kristen Shilton notes in a column she published Wednesday, one of the main reasons why the Bruins avoid long slides is their ability to “survive and advance.” That resilience should serve Boston well during the stretch run of the regular season and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Boston knows about a bounce-back,” Shilton wrote. “When the Bruins’ best players are unavailable (see: Bergeron, Patrice; Marchand, Brad), the team might get knocked down (say, 6-0 vs. Carolina) but there’s generally a good response (i.e. Jeremy Swayman’s shutout in Ottawa). It’s a pattern Boston has perpetuated all season, finding clutch performances throughout its ranks to keep moving forward. You can never count the B’s out.”

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy recently has commented on the positive effects of Boston’s next-man-up mindset, as the team has delivered positive results amid several lineup disruptions.

The B’s will have to continue that trend as they’ll play nine road games over the next two-plus weeks. The returns of Bergeron and Marchand undoubtedly will add helpful stardust to the hard-working group, giving Boston a chance to solidify its playoff position heading into the final months of the regular season.