Bruins Trade Targets: Pros, Cons Of Potential Deal For Mark Giordano

The Boston Bruins find themselves trying to gain ground in the Atlantic Division standings with the March 21 NHL trade deadline right around the corner.

There are some trade targets that would make sense for Boston to look into. We’ll examine a few possible Bruins trade targets and offer a verdict on whether the team should make the move. First up: Mark Giordano.

The Bruins are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division Standings and sit one point ahead of the Washington Capitals for the first wild-card spot with the NHL trade deadline approaching.

Boston has some areas of need it should address if the Black and Gold want to make a deep playoff run including defense. The blue line has been fine this season and, at times, not the biggest area of concern, but some last-second goals in recent games and getting beat on rushes has highlighted the need for another defenseman.

The Seattle Kraken have not had a successful inaugural season, which may lead to the NHL’s newest franchise making a few moves. A bright spot on the Kraken has been Mark Giordano. Yes, he’s 38 years old, but he has proven he still can play at a high level.

Let’s take a look and see if Giordano would be a good fit for the Bruins:

Age: 38

Position: Defenseman (left-shot)

2022 stats: Six goals, 17 assists, 23 points, averaging 21:26 time on ice

Contract status: $6.75 million cap hit, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season

Have they already been linked to the B’s?: No