Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Scores Game-Winning Goal In Third Period

The Boston Bruins got back on track Friday night, defeating the host Winnipeg Jets 4-2. The Bruins are now 18-4-2 following a loss thanks to a game-winning goal by Taylor Hall.

Boston improved to 39-19-5 while Winnipeg fell to 28-24-10.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The big takeaway was about to be another, why can’t they close it out? However, Hall saved the day with a goal in the final frame. Instead, the shots on net should be highlighted, the Bruins outshot the Jets 45-29.

The offense was aggressive all night, putting pressure on Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck all night long. The Bruins were able to breakthrough in the second period, with back-to-back goals in just three minutes of game time.

The game looked to be in hand, as the Bruins appeared as if they would coast to a win. The Jets third-period performance turned things around quickly, with goals from Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry.

Fortunately for Boston, Hall scored a power-play goal with assists from Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle. To put the icing on the cake, Charlie McAvoy scored an empty-net goal in the final minutes. Bruins skate away with a 4-2 win.