Red Sox Rumors: Hansel Robles Re-Signs, Bolstering Boston Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox are continuing to bolster their bullpen, reportedly bringing back Hansel Robles.

Mike Rodriguez of Univision first reported the deal on Friday night, and the news quickly was confirmed by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Terms of the deal were not immediately reported.

The 31-year-old posted a 3.60 ERA through 27 games with the Red Sox, who acquired him at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. Robles finished the 2021 season with a 4.42 ERA across 72 games, with 21 games finished.

Robles, speaking to MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith in October, said he wanted to re-sign with the Red Sox.

“I love it here,” Robles told Smith. “I’ve told them. I’ve made them aware that I really enjoy it. I want to stay here. I’d be the happiest player in the world if they told me, ‘Hey, stay here. We’ll give you a couple-year contract.”

Most of Boston’s moves this offseason have centered around pitching. Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman were added to the bullpen most recently, and the Red Sox added Michael Wacha, James Paxton and Rich Hill to bulk up the front of the rotation prior to the lockout.