Chris Sale Has Stress Fracture In Rib Cage, Won’t Be Ready For Opening Day

Chris Sale’s attempt at a bounce-back season will be delayed.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher won’t be ready for Opening Day due to a stress fracture in his right rib cage, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla.

“He’s not throwing right now, and he won’t be ready for the start of the season because of that,” Bloom told reporters.

There’s no timetable for Sale’s return, but Bloom said it’s a matter of weeks not days before the left-hander can start throwing again. Sale believes he injured himself in an impromptu throwing session earlier this month as he prepared for the eventual end of the lockout.

“I was throwing a live session over at FCGU, it was a Thursday and after that felt a little side discomfort, nothing too crazy — I didn’t think anything of it. Over the next handful of days, not only did it stick around, it kind of got worse,” Sale explained.

Sale then reached out to his college coach (he went to FCGU) and was able to get in touch with a doctor to have it examined where tests showed the fracture.

“The truth is, we may never know when or how this started, but he felt it acutely after that live BP,” Bloom said.