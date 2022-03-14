Could Red Sox Use Six-Man Rotation? Alex Cora Addresses Possibility

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Sox’s starting rotation for 2022 remains undefined.

Chris Sale is back and healthy. Nathan Eovaldi is coming off an excellent 2021 and presumably will slot in behind him. And Nick Pivetta was a solid source of innings last season, especially in the playoffs.

Beyond that, the situation is a bit murkier.

The Red Sox added Michael Wacha, Rich Hill and James Paxton before the Major League Baseball lockout. Paxton, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, won’t be ready until later in the 2022 season, at the earliest, but Wacha and Hill are candidates to round out Boston’s rotation to open the new campaign.

So are Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, two up-and-coming hurlers who also could factor into the Red Sox’s bullpen plans if that’s the path manager Alex Cora ultimately chooses.

With four pitchers essentially vying for two spots behind Sale, Eovaldi and Pivetta, Cora was asked Sunday at Red Sox spring training whether he might consider deploying a six-man rotation to begin the year. The skipper was noncommittal while pointing to Boston’s early season schedule.

“I think it’s too early right now for that,” Cora told reporters at JetBlue Park of making such a determination more than three weeks before Opening Day. “I think the schedule will help us. We’ve got an off-day right away in New York. We’ve got an off-day in between Detroit and Boston. So, we’ll play with the schedule, we’ll use it to our advantage. It was actually better starting March (31), of course, but this is where we’re at now and we’re not complaining. We’ll take care of that, and then we’ll decide what we do.”