David Krejci’s First Season In Czech Republic Ends; Unsure What’s Next

David Krejci’s first season in the Czech Republic has come to an end.

HC Olomouc fell 3-1 to HC Vítkovice Ridera in the Extraliga playoffs qualifying round Thursday.

Since Krejci left the Boston Bruins to return to his native Czech Republic, plenty of questions have surrounded the center regarding a potential return to the only NHL club he’s ever known. After all, Krejci never filed retirement papers.

The Bruins never could quite fill the void at second line center that Krejci left behind. Charlie Coyle started the season at the position, but he thrives on the third line. Erik Haula has been playing well between David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall, but he was brought in to fill out the bottom six.

Krejci has said time and time again that he’s unsure what his future holds and he sang that same tune after Thursday’s loss.

“I enjoyed the season in the Czech Republic, it was great, although a sad ending,” Krejci told reporters, per Jan Do?kal and translated via Google. “NHL? I didn’t talk to anyone, I focused on the playoffs. I don’t know what will happen if I continue to play. We’ll go somewhere with the boys, I’ll take care of the family, we’ll see what time brings.”

Krejci would have to clear waivers if he wanted to return to the NHL.