NFL Rumors: How Browns Reacted To Baker Mayfield’s Trade Request

NESN Logo Sign In

It sure sounds like Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are headed for a messy divorce.

Mayfield’s agent contacted the Browns on Thursday to request that Cleveland trade the quarterback, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Browns reportedly had been hoping to move forward after a failed pursuit of Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson, but Mayfield believes the bridge has been burned and that it’s time to part ways.

Baker Mayfield?s agent contacted the #Browns a short time ago to communicate the trade request. The former No. 1 overall pick led Cleveland to a playoff win just 14 months ago. Now, the sides increasingly appear headed for a divorce. https://t.co/0BmaoBKaFw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN. “The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

Fair enough. However, Cleveland might not be ready to grant Mayfield’s wish.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported Thursday, citing a source, that the Browns told Mayfield’s camp they’re “not accommodating his request.”