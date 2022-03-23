Here’s What Reportedly Prompted Jusuf Nurkic To Throw Fan’s Phone

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA on Tuesday fined Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 due to an incident that took place following Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, when Nurkic grabbed a fan’s phone and threw it.

It initially was not known what caused Nurkic to react, according to a report from the Associated Press. But Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports shed some clarity on the situation Tuesday following the NBA’s announcement of the fine.

“The fan who Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic confronted in Indiana allegedly shouted ‘your mom is trash’ and said his ‘grandma’s a (expletive),’ league sources tell Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote on Twitter.

Haynes added that Nurkic’s grandmother died in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Nurkic was not playing in Sunday’s Trail Blazers loss due to a left foot injury that has sidelined him since February.