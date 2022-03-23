Local NFL Prospect Trains With Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham Ahead Of Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the more intriguing NFL Draft prospects just added a few positive notes to his resume.

A few weeks ago, Brown University quarterback EJ Perry made waves at the NFL Combine, as the most athletic player at his position.

Following a strong Pro Day, we found out that the local product has plenty of established NFL entities surrounding him — including two New England Patriots.

“His uncle, John Perry, coached for the Texans from 2014-20, and has been helping with his NFL connections,” The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin wrote. “Perry has been working out with the (New England) Patriots’ Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham at Edge Performance Systems in Foxborough. And he has connected a few times with 17-year NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who was present at Tuesday’s Pro Day.”

A lot to unpack there. Most small school players enter the draft without the luxury of NFL connections, unlike their Power-Five school counterparts. That will not be the case with Perry. His own family has NFL ties, as well as his training partners and new mentor, Hasselback.