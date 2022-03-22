Jayson Tatum Leads NBA In Points Scored After Hot Stretch On Road

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are playing like the best team in the NBA right now, largely due to Jayson Tatum’s recent stretch.

The 24-year-old forward is now the NBA points leader with 1,863 according to Celtics’ Sean Grande. San Antonio forward DeMar DeRozan is the only player on the list with a high chance of surpassing Tatum, as he only trails the Celtic forward by four points.

Tatum is averaging 27 points per game, the eighth-best mark in the league.

Tatum’s numbers climbed during a four-game road stretch where he collected 124 points. For the second time this month, Tatum was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

The Celtics are benefiting from Tatum’s rise to superstardom, Boston sits just 2.5 games back of the first-place Miami Heat with nine games to go.