Local Athlete Turns Heads With Electric Showing At 2022 NFL Combine

Former Andover, Mass., and Brown University star quarterback EJ Perry is making waves at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

After a record-setting high school career in Andover, Perry transferred from Boston College to Brown. Perry threw for 6,249 yards with 47 touchdowns and 27 interceptions over his college career. He also added 1,199 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

One of his most electric plays at Brown was a 64-yard receiving touchdown, showing off his athleticism. That play accounted for 64 of his 66 total receiving yards in college (two receptions total).

After showing off his wheels on tape, it was time to bring his game to the NFL Combine, where he did not disappoint.

“Athleticism scores for the 2022 quarterback class are official. Brown University’s EJ Perry earned the highest athleticism score among this year’s QB class (89), followed by Desmond Ridder (82) and Kenny Pickett (79),” Next Gen Stats tweeted Friday.

Brown University's EJ Perry earned the highest athleticism score among this year's QB class (89), followed by Desmond Ridder (82) and Kenny Pickett (79).#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/4KyW9A1UAo — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2022

To dive a little deeper, Perry ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, behind only Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. He also came in second behind Ridder in the vertical (34.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 3 inches). Perry led all quarterbacks in the three-cone drill (6.85 seconds) and 20-yard shuffle (4.18 seconds).