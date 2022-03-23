Patriots Cornerback Malcolm Butler Was Better Than You Think In 2020

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back Malcolm Butler on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million.

After sitting out last season, Butler will need to be a key cog in the Patriots’ secondary for the team to have success, especially with the rest of the division loading up on talent.

Fortunately for Patriots fans, Malcolm Butler is coming off of a successful season in 2020 that might have flown under the radar.

“New Patriots (cornerback) Malcolm Butler earned a 74.5 (Pro Football Focus) grade (15th among 135 cornerbacks) in 2020 before taking 2021 off,” PFF’s Doug Kyed tweeted.

New #Patriots CB Malcolm Butler earned a 74.5 @PFF grade (15th among 135 qualified CBs) in 2020 before taking 2021 off.



75.8 coverage grade (15th)

79.8 zone coverage grade (14th)

62.8 man coverage grade (29th) — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 23, 2022

If you look past the analytics and just use stats, Butler was very good as well.

“Butler also had 111 tackles, four (interceptions) and 14 passes defended in 2020,” NESN’s Zack Cox added with a quote tweet.