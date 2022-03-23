What Can Patriots Expect From Malcolm Butler In Cornerback’s Return?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots have a long history of bringing players back for second (and sometimes even third) stints in New England. But this latest reunion has to be the unlikeliest of the Bill Belichick era.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler, four years removed from infamously playing zero defensive snaps in Super Bowl LII, has returned to the Patriots, parlaying a Monday tryout into a two-year contract worth up to $9 million.

In addition to turning head coach Bill Belichick’s next media availability into a must-watch affair, Butler’s comeback could be a major boost to New England’s depleted and talent-deficient cornerback group.

The key words there are “could be.”

Butler is an experienced player with a proven record of success in the Patriots’ defense. But he’s also 32 years old and, in addition to being away from New England for the last four seasons, did not play anywhere in 2021. He retired last September, just days before his first regular-season game as an Arizona Cardinal, citing unspecified personal reasons.

Under those circumstances — player north of 30 who hasn’t played a meaningful football game in over a year — it’s impossible to predict how Butler will fare in his return to the field.

Expecting Butler to be the type of cover man he was for New England in 2015 (Pro Bowler) and 2016 (second-team All-Pro) is unrealistic, but the Patriots likely would be satisfied with the 2020 version of the Super Bowl XLIX hero.