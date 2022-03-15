Patriots Rumors: New England Weighing Trade For This Cowboys O-Lineman

NESN Logo Sign In

As of right now, the Patriots have three holes on their offensive line. Might they fill one of them with a trade?

New England on Tuesday reportedly sent starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick. The move arrived roughly a day after Ted Karras, the Patriots’ primary left guard in 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. And, with Trent Brown set to hit free agency, we suddenly have no idea of who will be New England’s 2022 starters at left guard, right guard and right tackle.

Mike Onwenu, who has experience at all three positions, figures to earn one of the spots. But who else?

That brings us to Dallas Cowboys tackle La’el Collins, a trade for whom the Patriots have considered this offseason, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. However, it sounds like New England isn’t crazy about Dallas’ asking price.

Check out this tweet Callahan sent shortly after news of the Mason trade broke:

The #Patriots have weighed acquiring Dallas OL La'El Collins via trade, according to sources.



Collins has three years and $30 million remaining on his current contract, with salary cap hits of $15.25 million in both 2022 and 2023 and $13.45 million in 2024. He’ll turn 29 years old in July.