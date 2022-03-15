Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Free-Agent WR Russell Gage by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tom Brady is back and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wasting no time providing the future Hall of Famer with even more weapons.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have come to terms on a contract with free-agent receiver Russell Gage.

Source: Former #Falcons WR Russell Gage is expected to sign with the #Bucs. More weapons for Tom Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

The terms of the deal have not yet been finalized.

Gage stays in the NFC South after spending the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old is coming off back-to-back productive seasons, averaging 69 catches for 778 yards in 15 games over the past two campaigns.

With fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin recovering from a December ACL tear, the former sixth-round pick could very well open the year as Tom Brady’s second option behind Mike Evans.

Even with a healthy Godwin, Brady has proven to be able to support multiple receivers, rendering Gage a sneaky selection in 2022 fantasy football drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs holding the second-best Super Bowl odds at +750.