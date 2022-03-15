Atlanta Braves Ink Matt Olson to Eight-Year, $168 Million Extension by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Infielder Matt Olson has returned home and does not plan on leaving any time soon.

According to the Atlanta Braves official Twitter, the club has signed Olson to a massive eight-year, $168 million contract extension, one that will see the Georgia native remain in town through the 2029 campaign.

Olson is set to earn $15 million in 2022, $21 million in 2023, and $22 million per year over the remainder of the contract. The deal also contains a $20 million club option in 2030.

Atlanta acquired the All-Star first baseman on Monday in a trade with the Oakland Athletics – a move that symbolized the end of franchise icon Freddie Freeman’s tenure with the team.

Olson is coming off a stellar 2021 campaign in which he set career highs in batting average (.271), home runs (39), RBIs (111), and runs scored (101).

The 27-year-old is entering his seventh major league season and represents a solid fantasy option in the hitter-friendly confines of Truist Park.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Braves holding the seventh-best World Series odds at +1300.