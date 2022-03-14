Steelers Reportedly Were In Mix For Jimmy Garoppolo But Land Other QB

NESN Logo Sign In

The Steelers were viewed as a practical landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s expected to be traded by the 49ers.

Pittsburgh checked in with San Francisco about Garoppolo, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, but the storied franchise reportedly is going in a different direction to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers plan to sign the No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NFL Draft, Mitchell Trubisky, per multiple reports. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting it will be a two-year deal for Trubisky, who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills after quarterbacking the Chicago Bears for the first four campaigns of his pro career.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Trubisky chose the Steelers over the New York Giants, who now are coached by former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Trubisky probably would have had to compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job in the Meadowlands, but barring a highly drafted QB in late April, he’ll enter training camp atop the Steelers’ signal-caller depth chart.

There are parallels between Trubisky and Roethlisberger (prior to his stark decline), which could make the former’s transition to Pittsburgh smoother. The 27-year-old has a big arm and has the athleticism to be mobile, a trait the Bears didn’t properly utilize. The Steelers also boast an above-average offensive arsenal to go along with a stout defense.

Expectations for Trubisky should be tempered, of course, but Pittsburgh might be the perfect place for him to rejuvenate his career.