Bruins’ Brad Marchand Comments On Winter Classic Returning To Boston

The NHL Winter Classic is returning to Boston in 2023, and Brad Marchand is pumped up to take part in the festivities.

The Boston Bruins are set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. This is only the second time the Bruins have played a Winter Classic in Boston. Bruins forward Marchand was asked for his thoughts on the announcement.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” Marchand said to Liam McHugh on TNT. “These games are always so much fun, always so exciting, just the memories you take away from them are incredible. Really looking forward to being part of another one. I know Boston, the city, they love it, and we’re excited to be part of it again.”

Marchand was not able to play in the 2010 Winter Classic but will get the chance to show out in 2023. The veteran forward has played with the Bruins since 2008, and he has now cemented himself as a fan favorite leading the Bruins to their continued success over the decade.

“You look at a lot of guys that have played and had great careers in Boston, they’re still kicking around, and people love seeing them around town,” Marchand said. “Even a lot of the fans we meet today, that are a fan of the team, always talk about the great players of the past and the favorites that have come through. Hopefully, I can be one of those players one day but hopefully that’s a long time away.”

The @NHLBruins and @Penguins are shipping up to Boston for the 2023 #WinterClassic on #NHLonTNT ????@Bmarch63 spoke with Liam about getting the chance to play at the historic Fenway Park and more ?? pic.twitter.com/X0JjJmr49l — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 14, 2022

Marchand also recalled hanging out with Red Sox players in the clubhouse at Fenway when the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011. He named that as one of his favorite Fenway moments.