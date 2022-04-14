Bruins To Host Penguins At Fenway Park For 2023 Winter Classic

NESN Logo Sign In

What better way to kick off 2023 not only with outdoor hockey but outdoor hockey at Fenway Park.

The Boston Bruins announced on Wednesday their opponent for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins will be taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, January 1, 2023 at Fenway Park.

This will be the fifth NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Bruins and the second time the game has been hosted at Fenway Park. Boston defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in OT in the 2010 Winter Classic.

The last time the Bruins played in the Winter Classic was in 2019 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Boston won the game 4-2 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Bruins and Penguins are in the midst of playoff pushes this season, but fans can look forward to the continuation of their rivalry in 2023.