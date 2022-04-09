Bruins Sign Ohio State’s Georgii Merkulov To Entry-Level Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have bolstered their ranks for next season by securing the services of Georgii Merkulov.

Don Sweeney, Boston’s general manager, announced Saturday in a statement the Bruins have signed the 21-year-old forward on an entry-level contract. Merkulov’s three-year deal with the Bruins will begin next season and carry an annual salary-cap hit of $925,000.

Merkulov, a Ryazan, Russia, native played for Ohio State in 2021-22, leading the Buckeyes in scoring with 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points in 36 games, per the Bruins.

Prior to that, he spent two seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, for whom he scored 20 goals and added 53 assists for 73 points in 74 games.

He’ll report to the Providence Bruins for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).