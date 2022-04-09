Chicago White Sox Expected to Place P Lucas Giolito on IL by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago White Sox are expected to place starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on the injured list, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Tony La Russa says Sox will definitely need to put Lucas Giolito on the IL as the ace battles a low abdominal strain. Optimistic outlook is that Giolito will miss a couple starts. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 9, 2022

Giolito had to leave his start early on Friday due to an abdominal injury. Manager Tony LaRussa stated Saturday that Giolito will definitely require a stint on the IL as he will need to miss at least two starts. The right-hander is hoping to keep his arm moving during this downtime so that he won’t require much build-up time when he is deemed healthy. The best-case scenario for a Giolito return seems to be late April or early May.

The hits just keep coming for the Sox as they are already without another top starter in Lance Lynn who may not return until June due to knee surgery.

The White Sox also announced Saturday that outfielder A.J. Pollock will be placed on the paternity list following the game Sunday.

The White Sox will start Dylan Cease on Saturday and the Tigers will counter with Casey Mize in Detroit. The Sox are +118 (-1.5) on the run line and -132 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).

You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.