Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez Exits Game vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays may have lost one of their best outfielders as Teoscar Hernandez had to leave Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees with an apparent oblique injury.

Teoscar Hernandez was slow getting down the 1B line there…



He's uncomfortable getting back to the dugout. Looks like he's holding his left side. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 14, 2022

Hernandez looked to struggle his way down to first base after grounding out in the sixth inning before being lifted from the game. The lumbering power hitter was also holding his left side and slowly made his way to the dugout. Hernandez went 0 for 3 on the night before leaving the contest and getting replaced by Bradley Zimmer.

The 29-year-old Dominican is hitting .316 with one home run, three RBI, and three runs scored on the season. Losing Hernandez for any amount of time would be a blow to the offense as he is one of their best run producers. Hernandez is coming off a career year when he hit .296 with 32 HR and 116 RBI.

