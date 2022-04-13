Celtics-Nets Series: Full Schedule For First-Round Playoff Matchup

Brooklyn bounced Boston from the playoffs last year

The Boston Celtics now know who they will square off against in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The second-seeded C’s are set to meet the Brooklyn Nets, who clinched the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night with a play-in tournament game win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. This marks the second consecutive season we’ll see a Celtics-Nets matchup in Round 1.

The best-of-seven series is scheduled to begin Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Here’s the full schedule for the Boston-Brooklyn showdown:

Game 1: Nets at Celtics — Sunday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2: Nets at Celtics — Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
Game 3: Celtics at Nets — Saturday, April 23 at TBD (ESPN)
Game 4: Celtics at Nets — Monday, April 25 at TBD (TBD)
Game 5, if necessary: Nets at Celtics — Wednesday, April 27 at TBD (TBD)
Game 6, if necessary: Celtics at Nets — Friday, April 29 at TBD (TBD)
Game 7, if necessary: Nets at Celtics — Sunday, May 1 at TBD (TBD)

Kevin Durant and company eliminated the C’s in five games last year. Boston took three of four head-to-head matchups with its Atlantic Division rival during the 2021-22 regular season.

You can check out the full schedules for all of the first-round series in both conferences here.

