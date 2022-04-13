Celtics-Nets Series: Full Schedule For First-Round Playoff Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics now know who they will square off against in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The second-seeded C’s are set to meet the Brooklyn Nets, who clinched the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night with a play-in tournament game win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. This marks the second consecutive season we’ll see a Celtics-Nets matchup in Round 1.

The best-of-seven series is scheduled to begin Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Here’s the full schedule for the Boston-Brooklyn showdown:

Game 1: Nets at Celtics — Sunday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Nets at Celtics — Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Nets — Saturday, April 23 at TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at Nets — Monday, April 25 at TBD (TBD)

Game 5, if necessary: Nets at Celtics — Wednesday, April 27 at TBD (TBD)

Game 6, if necessary: Celtics at Nets — Friday, April 29 at TBD (TBD)

Game 7, if necessary: Nets at Celtics — Sunday, May 1 at TBD (TBD)

Kevin Durant and company eliminated the C’s in five games last year. Boston took three of four head-to-head matchups with its Atlantic Division rival during the 2021-22 regular season.

You can check out the full schedules for all of the first-round series in both conferences here.