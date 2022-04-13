Celtics First-Round Matchup Set After Nets-Cavaliers NBA Play-In Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The inevitable officially has come to fruition for the Boston Celtics.

The second-seeded Celtics learned Tuesday night they will host Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and No. 7 Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Brooklyn claimed the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 115-108 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Play-In Tournament at Barclays Center.

It felt like it would be the case as soon as the Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Boston’s regular-season finale Sunday, but maybe even before that. Boston jumped from third in the conference to second with its win and a loss by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Celtics-Nets will start Sunday at TD Garden given that Boston holds home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

The Nets received 34 points and 12 assists from Irving and 25 from Durant while benefitting from a 14-point lead at the half. Cleveland, playing without All-Star Jarrett Allen, did make it a game down for a majority of the fourth, but the Nets did enough to pull it out.

Cleveland now will play the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets with a victory helping them claim the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics have shown the ability to defeat the star-studded Nets already this season, going 3-1 against Brooklyn while neither Durant or Irving played in two of those losses. The most noteworthy win, however, came in early March as Jayson Tatum put together an All-NBA performance against Durant and Irving. Boston certainly is hoping there is more where that came from.