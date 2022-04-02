Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Did Something For Celtics That Hasn’t Been Done Since 1987

NESN Logo Sign In

Remember that narrative that went something like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can’t play together? Well, we can just toss that right out the window.

(We’ve known this for a while, but Friday night just solidified it).

The Boston Celtics hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers 128-123 at TD Garden, one day after clinching a playoff berth. Brown and Tatum shined once again for the C’s, dropping 32 and 31 points, respectively. Tatum also added six assists and Brown had seven.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum and Brown are the first pair of Celtics teammates to drop at least 30 points and five assists in a game since Larry Bird and Danny Ainge did so back in 1987 during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

They’ll try to do it again Sunday afternoon when the Celtics host the Washington Wizards for a 1 p.m. ET tipoff.