Ime Udoka Offers Injury Updates On Jaylen Brown, Other Celtics Stars

Celtics fans can breathe easy following Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Boston players Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams all appeared to suffer injuries during the victory, which moved the Celtics to 48-30 on the season.

Brown went to the locker room “in a daze,” as observed by Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, after Williams accidentally hit him in the face, though he did not stay in the room for long.

Smart told Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad he “re-aggravated a right ankle injury tonight, but got checked out and was OK,” according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Williams, meanwhile, had a run-in with a Pacers player on the bench and appeared to hurt his ankle. The play, for what it’s worth, was reviewed and was “not a hostile act,” according to MassLive.com’s Brian Robb.

Luckily for the Celtics, head coach Ime Udoka said the trio are doing fine.

“They are alright,” Udoka told reporters, via Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated. “Took those bumps but they’re fine.”