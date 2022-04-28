Here’s Which Current Player Will Announce Patriots’ Second-Round Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

Past and present players will announce picks throughout the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Patriots among the teams who will send special guests to the podium in Las Vegas.

Veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy will reveal New England’s second-round pick Friday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Thursday afternoon. Guy has been an underrated contributor on the Patriots ‘defensive line the last five seasons and was the franchise’s nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Here’s a list of the players who will announce second- and third-round picks:

NFL legends and active players will announce various selections in Las Vegas. Below is the list of players scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year?s NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/4fuun3t4OB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

The Patriots currently are scheduled to make the 54th selection in the second round. It’s unclear whether Guy still would announce a pick in the event New England trades out of the second round.

As for Thursday night, you can click here for everything you need to know about the Patriots and Round 1 of the draft, including what time New England likely will make the 21st selection.