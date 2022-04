NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox had no answers for Alek Manoah.

The Red Sox dropped their third of four games to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon, falling by a score of 1-0.

Manoah’s performance included seven shutout innings and seven strikeouts. The Blue Jays starter now sits at 4-0 on the season with a 1.44 ERA.

