Patriots Take Cornerback Marcus Jones With 85th Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots traded both of their first two scheduled picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, moving down in Round 1 and up in Round 2. But, in Round 3, New England stayed at No. 85, selecting Houston cornerback Marcus Jones.

After spending the first two years of his collegiate career at Troy, Jones transferred to Houston and developed into one of the better cornerback prospects in the country. He also is a skilled returner, returning two kickoffs and two punts for touchdowns last season.

On defense, Jones racked up 36 tackles while picking off five passes for the Cougars in 2021.

Oh, and Jones might have some upside as a receiver. He caught 10 balls for 109 yards and one touchdown last season.

Do not be surprised to see Bill Belichick find ways to use Marcus Jones not only as a slot corner, but also as a receiver. He was absolutely unguardable getting in and out of his routes when he was given receiver reps at Houston. Electric with the ball in his hands. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 30, 2022

In his massive NFL draft guide, Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Jones ninth among all corners. New England, of course, has a need at cornerback following the departure of J.C. Jackson, who signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

Here’s what NFL Media draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote of Jones: