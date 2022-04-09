Dwayne Haskins Dies After Car Hits Him; Steelers ‘Devastated’

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL community is in mourning following the untimely death of Dwayne Haskins.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car, Haskins’ agent Cedric Saunders confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The accident took place in South Florida, where Haskins had been training during the NFL offseason. He was 24 years old.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement Saturday, in which he mourned Haskins’ death.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin wrote, per the Steelers’ website. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

The Washington Commanders selected Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He went 3-10 in 13 starts for Washington in 2019 and 2020.

Washington cut him in December 2020, and the Steelers signed him the next month. He didn’t play in any games for Pittsburgh as he served as a backup to the now-retired Ben Roethlisberger.