Xander Bogaerts Rocking Sick X-Men Cleats For Red Sox-Yankees Opening Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts came equipped to Opening Day with special “X-Men” inspired cleats to wear when the Boston Red Sox open up their season against the New York Yankees on Friday.

On the right cleat, it read, “X-Man” in the classic ’80s “X-Men” font and color. On the left cleat, there was a picture of Bogaerts wooing while he sported “Wolverine” claws.

We’ll see if these can bring him any sort of superpowers in Game 1 of 162.

Bogaerts put those kicks to use Friday, following up Rafael Devers’ two-run home run with single off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, later dashing home to score on a double by J.D. Martinez.