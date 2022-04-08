Matt Vasgersian Flubs Brutal Non-Home Run Call On Shohei Ohtani Flyout

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani had a great Opening Day on the mound, striking out nine Houston Astros batters. However, it was a play-by-play call from Matt Vasgersian that stole the show Thursday night.

Ohtani went 0-for-4 at the plate, and with the Angels down 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, he hit a routine fly ball. Yet Vasgersian on the Angels broadcast believed the ball was going to be a home run.

“Shohei! High drive to right!” Vasgersian shouted. “Not quite enough.”

This wasn’t the first time Vasgersian mistook a flyout for a home run. He had the same mishap last season during the American League Wild Card Game. The announcer exclaimed a home run call on a Giancarlo Stanton at-bat. But the ball was about 15 feet from the top of the Green Monster at Fenway Park, resulting in a single for Stanton.

Ohtani will get his next chance to hit his first home run of 2022 when the Angels continue their season-opening series against the Astros.